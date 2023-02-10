Former hospital exec named national medical director at VillageMD

Former health system executive Bryan Becker, MD, has been named national medical director of VillageMD for the Texas region.

Dr. Becker was previously CEO and chief medical officer of Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics, a physician group president with University of Chicago Medicine, and a physician-in-chief with Madison, Wis.-based UW Health.

"I'm thrilled Dr. Becker will join our Village team to lead our Texas region, one of our largest markets," Village Medical President David Hatfield, DO, said in a Feb. 7 news release. "We believe that healthcare should be personal, coordinated, and accessible and I'm looking forward to seeing Dr. Becker lead this talented team."