Michael Le, MD, former chief medical officer of Optum, has left the company to join physician-led public benefit company WelbeHealth.

Dr. Le was appointed chief medical officer of WelbeHealth. In this role, he will be responsible for WelbeHealth's clinicians, nurses and healthcare professionals, according to a May 18 press release from the company.

Dr. Le served as chief medical officer of Optum from December 2021 to March 2023.