CVS Health expands C-suite roles

CVS Health is adding responsibilities to three members of its C-suite.

CFO Shawn Guertin is adding the title of president of health services, according to a Sept. 7 CVS Health news release. In that role, he will be responsible for unifying the company's care delivery assets.

Recently acquired companies Oak Street Health and Signify Heath will continue to be aligned under the health services umbrella, and CVS' retail health assets, including MinuteClinic, will also be part of the health services portfolio, according to the release. Mike Pykosz and Kyle Armbrester, who lead Oak Street Health and Signify Health, will report directly to Mr. Guertin and remain members of the company's executive leadership team.

Chief pharmacy officer Prem Shah, PharmD, is now the sole president of pharmacy and consumer wellness, according to the release. CVS Health said the move will simplify the leadership structure for the segment. Dr. Shah previously served as co-president with Chief Customer and Experience Officer Michelle Peluso. Ms. Peluso will expand her role to focus on improving patient experience across the company's care delivery and service channels, according to the release.

CVS Health also said that Brian Kane has started his role as executive vice president and Aetna president. CVS Health announced in April that it hired Mr. Kane to the role starting Sept. 1. Most recently, Mr. Kane was a consultant to private equity firms focused on healthcare. Prior to that, he served as CFO at Humana until 2021, overseeing its primary care businesses.