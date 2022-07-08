CVS creates new tech role to oversee CIO

CVS has appointed a new C-suite leader who will oversee the CIO and other tech leaders at the company, The Wall Street Journal reported July 8.

Tilak Mandadi will be the newly created chief data, digital and technology officer starting July 25. As an executive vice president, he will report directly to CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch.

Previously, the company's CIO, chief information security officer, president of data and analytics, senior vice president of digital engineering and architecture, and senior vice president of digital products, user experience and operations all reported to different leaders, the newspaper reported.

"How do you create a healthcare environment that is personalized, that encourages perennial engagement and that makes it easy to navigate, especially when you are in your most stressed point in your life?" Mr. Mandadi told the Journal. "At the end, it’s those experiences that I focus on."

Mr. Mandadi has previously worked in tech and digital leadership roles for MGM Resorts International, Walt Disney Co. and American Express Co.

Companies are increasingly seeking "apex" tech leaders above the CIO to focus on long-term strategy instead of day-to-day tasks such as communicating with technology vendors and coordinating cloud services, Chris Howard, chief of research at Gartner, told the newspaper.