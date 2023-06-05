Carbon Health rolls out GPT-4 charting for EHR

Hybrid primary care company Carbon Health has debuted hands-free charting in its proprietary EHR, using GPT-4 artificial intelligence technology to craft patient visit summaries.

After the patient consents, the provider presses record in the EHR and Amazon Web Services Transcribe Medical transcribes the visit. The notes are combined with other patient data such as demographics and lab results, and a visit summary is auto-generated by OpenAI's GPT-4 hosted on Microsoft Azure before being finalized by the provider.

"The rapid development and deployment of hands-free charting advances Carbon Health's AI-enabled EHR and shows how quickly AI can have a real-world impact on care delivery," Carbon Health CEO Eren Bali said in a June 5 news release. "Our vertically integrated model of providers, clinics and software makes our system uniquely positioned to leverage AI technologies like GPT-4."

Carbon Health, which received a $100 million infusion from CVS Health Ventures in January, has more than 125 clinics across 13 states and also offers virtual care. The company also plans to license its EHR technology.