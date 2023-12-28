Best Buy Health plans bigger healthcare presence in 2024

Best Buy Health became a major player in healthcare over the last 12 months by partnering with some of the largest health systems in the U.S. to support in-home services, virtual care, supply chain management and more.

The company partnered with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium, a part of Advocate Health, in March to deliver hospital-level care at home. Best Buy provides patient education and enabling technologies, and deploys the Geek Squad to provide logistics and technical support. The company also has a partnership with Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger to deliver in-home care for chronic conditions.

Later in the year, Best Buy Health also partnered with Somerset, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham on providing acute-level hospital care in the home, combining its Current Health and Lively capabilities for Mass General's home hospital program.

"And 2023 was just the beginning," the company wrote in Dec. 27 blog post. "Best Buy Health is leading the charge in shaping a future of care at home where innovative health technologies are seamlessly integrated into our homes, revolutionizing the way we approach and experience healthcare."

Beyond health system partnerships, Best Buy Health added continuous glucose monitoring systems to its product line, which already includes chronic care management products and over-the-counter hearing aids.