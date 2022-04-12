Apple working on medication management feature

Apple is working to create a medicine management tool for iPhone users, Bloomberg reported April 12.

An updated version of Apple's Health app will contain a medicine management tool that will let users scan pill bottles into the application. The software will monitor adherence and remind users to take their medication, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The new update will also contain sleep tracking functionality and new women's health features.

Apple is also looking to expand its atrial fibrillation detection feature on its Apple Watch. The feature will calculate how often a person is in a state of atrial fibrillation across a certain period.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for its new health features.