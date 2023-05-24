Apple says health data not shared with third parties without 'explicit permission'

Apple launched an ad campaign May 24 focused on its health data privacy efforts.

The tech company released a video ad voiced over by actress Jane Lynch and a white paper on how its Health iPhone app and HealthKit protect data privacy.

The campaign comes in the wake of other tech companies facing lawsuits over their alleged collection of patient data — some of via hospital and health system websites — and the FTC scrutinizing healthcare data privacy.

Apple says Health app and HealthKit data are never shared with third parties without users' "explicit permission" and that those permissions can be reviewed or withdrawn at any time.

The company also notes that all health and fitness data in the Health app is encrypted on iCloud and when the iPhone is locked. Apple can't read any backed-up health and physical activity data for users with a recent version of watchOS or iOS with two-factor authentication and a passcode in place.