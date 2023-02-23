Andy Jassy promotes One Medical on Amazon's website

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy posted a letter on the retailer's website to promote its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical and its healthcare offerings.

Mr. Jassy reiterated that One Medical would be offering new patients a $144 membership for their first year, as well as touted the company's virtual and in-person care options, and its ability to receive prescriptions delivered by Amazon's pharmacy service.

"At Amazon, together with One Medical, we're determined to help make it easy for you to get the care, the medication, and other products and services you need to get and stay healthy," Mr. Jassy wrote in the letter.

Mr. Jassy also said the company is "just at the beginning of what's possible," and that Amazon is looking to "radically improve the healthcare experience."

A One Medical tab has also been implemented on the Amazon.com website.