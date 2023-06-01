Amazon's RxPass expands to 44 states

Amazon's RxPass subscription medication service is now available in 44 states after expanding to Pennsylvania, WTAJ reported May 31.

With RxPass, Prime members get free delivery of generic medications for a fee of $5 per month. The program now ships to every state except California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas and Washington. It is not eligible to people with government-funded insurance such as Medicare or Medicaid.

RxPass, which debuted in January, continues Amazon's efforts to break into the pharmacy industry, after the tech giant purchased online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 for $753 million and launched Amazon Pharmacy two years later.