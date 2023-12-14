Amazon's pay for 7 healthcare jobs

As Amazon continues its push into healthcare, here are seven healthcare jobs the tech giant is hiring for this month.
- Principal business development manager, healthcare: Will use data to pinpoint crucial stakeholders, activities and startups, and then formulate and implement a strategy to actively engage and influence a diverse range of companies, spanning from health-tech to med-tech. Salary range: $140,800 to $262,000.
- Economist, Amazon Health Services: Will collaborate directly with senior management and scientists from diverse fields to address critical business challenges encountered throughout Amazon. Salary range: $127,300 to $247,600.
- Genomics senior solutions architect, global healthcare: Will work with genomics-focused partners. Salary range: $122,900 to $239,000.
- Business intel engineer, Amazon Pharmacy finance: Will create reporting and insights solutions for the Amazon Pharmacy's data and models, while also automating essential processes. Salary range: $65,800 to $165,600.
- Solutions architect, healthcare startups: Will work with early-stage founders to enable startup success. Salary range: $105,100 to $204,300.
- Application security engineer, healthcare: Will collaborate with software development teams to guarantee that new products and features align with Amazon's customer-centric privacy and security standards. Salary range: $135,500 to $212,800.
- Senior HR business partner, Amazon Health Services: Will assist business leaders in anticipating future challenges by providing data-driven recommendations for innovative and scalable human resources solutions. Salary range: $104,000 to $193,400.