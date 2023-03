Retail and tech giant Amazon plans to cut 9,000 workers after the company laid off 18,000 workers in January, CBS News reported March 20.

The cuts will target the advertising, Twitch and AWS divisions. Amazon still plans to conduct some hiring in strategic areas.

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a March 20 blog post.