Amazon to cut 395 healthcare jobs

Amazon will lay off 159 Amazon Care employees starting Dec. 1, CNBC reported Sept. 9.

Additionally, 236 employees from standalone company Care Medical will be laid off, according to two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings submitted on Sept. 8 in Washington state.

The Care Medical clinicians were in charge of treating Amazon Care patients.

On Aug. 24, Amazon said its telehealth offering, Amazon Care, would no longer be offered after Dec. 31.

The cause of the closure, according to Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Service, was that the virtual service was not a "complete enough offering" for large enterprise customers.

At the same time that Amazon announced it would shutter the service, Mr. Lindsay said in a memo to employees that the company would give them opportunities to join other parts of the health services organization or other teams at Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNBC that those affected will have the opportunity to find other jobs internally, and "our priority continues to be supporting our employees during this transition."

The closure of Amazon Care comes shortly after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touted the service as one of the company's most exciting examples of innovation.