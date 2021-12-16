Amazon taps new leader for healthcare efforts 

Amazon tapped Neil Lindsay to oversee its healthcare efforts as it continues to expand its telehealth, online pharmacy and diagnostics units, among other healthcare initiatives, CNBC reported Dec. 15.

Mr. Lindsay was promoted last month to senior vice president of health and brand within Amazon's global consumer business, according to his LinkedIn profile and people familiar with the situation, CNBC reported.

Mr. Lindsay has been with Amazon more than 11 years and most recently led the company's Prime subscription business and worldwide marketing efforts. As senior vice president of health and brand, he will report to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Mr. Lindsay will spearhead Amazon's healthcare initiatives including Amazon Care, the company's telehealth service. Amazon Care launched in September 2019 as a pilot for some employees; the company expanded the offering to all employees nationally this summer and has since started to roll out the program to other companies for their employees, including Precor and Hilton.

Last year, Amazon launched its online pharmacy named Amazon Pharmacy. In May, the business unveiled two new prescription services: a prescription savings benefit and a feature that allows customers to check their insurance co-pay before ordering their medication.

Amazon also rolled out updates to its wearable health tracking device Halo this year, including features to improve users' access to their vitals data and nutritional health. The tech giant also expanded partnerships with hospitals and health systems through the launch of its new Alexa voice assistant skill for clinicians to check on patients and added to its healthcare data and cloud offerings.