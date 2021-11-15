Amazon Care has a new customer: Hilton 

Hilton's U.S. employees who are enrolled in a corporate health plan will have access to Amazon Care in 2022, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.

Hilton employees will have free access to text chats with Amazon Care, while video or home visits with providers will carry a small fee, Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, told Reuters Nov. 15. Reuters was first to break news of Amazon Care's first customer in the hospitality industry and second disclosed customer. Precor, a fitness company acquired by Peloton in April, was named a customer in May.

Amazon launched its healthcare enterprise, which offers telemedicine and in-person primary care services, in September 2019. The e-commerce giant focused first on its employees in Seattle, then expanded Amazon Care to all employees in Washington state.

In October 2021, Ms. Helton said Amazon Care's in-person services are live in the Seattle, Washington, D.C., Arlington, Va., and Baltimore areas. She told Becker's that Amazon Care will soon expand to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Hilton is based in McLean, Va.

Becker's has reached out to Hilton for further comment and will update this story as more information is made available.