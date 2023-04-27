Amazon pulls plug on health wearables company Halo

Amazon said it will be shutting down Halo, its health and fitness device line, starting July 31.

Starting Aug. 1, all Amazon Halo devices and the Amazon Halo app will no longer function, according to an April 26 press release from Amazon. In addition, remaining data from Halo devices will be deleted on Aug. 1 as well.

Customers who have unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded.

Halo employees will also be affected by the shuttering of the division and will receive separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits and job placement support, according to Amazon.

Amazon did not mention how many employees would be affected by the shutdown.

Halo, which launched in 2020, was the retail giant's take on a health-based wearable.