Amazon launches $100M generative AI center, targeting healthcare

Amazon debuted a $100 million generative artificial intelligence center June 22 to help customers harness the new technology.

The AWS Generative AI Innovation Center will connect AI and machine learning experts with the company's cloud clients to build generative AI products and services.

"Amazon has more than 25 years of AI experience, and more than 100,000 customers have used AWS AI and ML services to address some of their biggest opportunities and challenges," said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing and global services at Amazon Web Services, in a June 22 news release. "Now, customers around the globe are hungry for guidance about how to get started quickly and securely with generative AI."

Healthcare and life sciences customers, for instance, might use generative AI for drug research and discovery, Amazon noted.