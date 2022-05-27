Amazon is looking to hire a HIPAA compliance advisor

Amazon is hiring for a Healthcare Engagement Advisor to work in its AWS HIPAA Compliance Program.

The manager would lead and supervise some of the company's most complex and sensitive healthcare projects. The advisor would be leading a team of consultants and AWS HIPAA architects to support healthcare compliance on the platforms. Some key job responsibilities include accelerating innovation and migration scenarios for healthcare compliance, collecting and analyzing healthcare compliance data and creating a consistent product experience.

In the job posting, Amazon said that it is looking for a "candidate with technical and business skills that has experience both in hybrid agile and managing large numbers of healthcare projects."