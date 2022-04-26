6 reasons CVS Health grew to become 2nd largest healthcare company in the world

CVS Health is the second-largest healthcare company in the world, with a $141 billion market cap, according to an April 13 CB Insights report.

Although the company's main assets include pharmacies, walk-in medical clinics, a pharmacy benefit manager and a health insurance company, it continues to forge other strategic business partnerships to accelerate its growth into the healthcare industry.

Here are six strategies CVS used to accelerate its growth, according to CB Insights: