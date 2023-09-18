5 Google healthcare job openings

Naomi Diaz -

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are five open positions as of Sept. 18:

  1. Android health product lead: Will partner with internal product, UX and engineering teams to improve health and safety of Android users.

  2. iOS software engineer, Fitbit: Will write user-facing mobile applications.
     
  3. Software engineer, health experience: Will work with the company's health research and product teams on health applications.

  4. Senior staff machine learning tech lead, Google Health: Will apply machine learning capabilities to the healthcare domain.

  5. Senior power electronics design engineer, Fitbit: Will develop Fitbit devices.

