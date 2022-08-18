300+ Best Buy stores to sell over-the-counter hearing aids

Best Buy will begin selling over-the-counter hearing devices this fall after the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act was signed into law Aug. 16, CNBC reported Aug. 17.

Best Buy said more than 300 of its stores will have hearing solutions displays with about 10 hearing devices available at each location, as well as an online hearing assessment tool.

Best Buy's push comes after The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act, established under the FDA's final rule, allowed individuals 18 years or older with "perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairment" to purchase hearing aids without needing a medical exam, prescription or fitting adjustment from an audiologist.

Nearly 38 million people, or 15 percent of the adult population, have self-reported auditory difficulties.