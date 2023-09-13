3 new deals with healthcare disruptors

Healthcare disruptors such as Walmart and Optum are spending billions to increase their presence in the healthcare space through mergers and acquisitions.
Here are three healthcare disruptor acquisitions that have closed or been announced or reported since Sept. 6:
- Bloomberg reported that Walmart is interested in purchasing majority ownership in ChenMed, a chain of primary care clinics focused on health for older adults.
- In an overwhelming majority, Amedisys shareholders approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group's Optum on Sept. 8.
- Private equity group Thoma Bravo has entered into an agreement to acquire EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare for about $1.61 billion in cash.