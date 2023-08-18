11 health IT lawsuits seen since June

Numerous hospitals, health systems and health tech companies have faced lawsuits during the summer, most pertaining to cybersecurity issues.

Here is a list of health IT lawsuits Becker's has reported since June:

Lawsuits for pixel tracking technology

1. Advocate Aurora Health — dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee — agreed to pay a $12.25 million settlement after facing multiple lawsuits for placing pixel tracking technology on its website and patient portals.

2. Overlake Hospital Medical Center, based in Bellevue, Wash., is facing a lawsuit for allegedly using pixel tracking technology on its website that intercepted patients' information through conversations with physicians and online health services.

3. Heritage Valley Health System, based in Beaver, Pa., is facing a lawsuit for allegedly embedding a pixel within the website that intercepted visitors' communications and sent them to Meta.

4. Rush Health, based in Chicago, is facing a lawsuit for allegedly sharing patient information entered in the patient portal with Google and other third parties.

5. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly using technology that allowed companies such as Google, Twitter and Microsoft to intercept patient data.

6. Southern Illinois Healthcare, based in Carbondale, Ill., is facing a lawsuit claiming it installed pixel tracking technology that allowed patients' search questions and histories to be sent to Meta.

7. Froedtert Health, based in Milwaukee, agreed to pay a $2 million settlement after facing a patient-led lawsuit that alleged sharing patient data within MyChart with Facebook.

Lawsuits for data breaches

8. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital was sued for allegedly failing to notify patients of a May 31 data breach that impacted 1.2 million patients until two months after it occurred.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is facing five lawsuits for a July data breach that compromised 11 million patients' personal data. The lawsuits alleged the health system failed to implement adequate security procedures.

10. Henry Ford Health System, based in Detroit, was sued for a March 30 data breach that leaked the protected health information of 168,000 patients. The lawsuit claimed the health system did not take adequate steps to protect the health information or notify patients of the breach in a timely manner.

Lawsuit for not meeting health IT hiring goals

11. Olive AI, a healthcare tech company based in London, faced a lawsuit from an Ohio economic development arm alleging the company failed to meet its hiring goals by 35 jobs and $100,000 in payroll.