Henry Ford Health System faces data breach lawsuit

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is facing a lawsuit for a March 30 data breach that compromised the protected health information of 168,000 patients, Top Class Actions reported Aug. 2.

Brandi McKenzie filed the lawsuit in Michigan federal court alleging that the health system failed to properly protect patients' health information and that Henry Ford did not disclose the data breach to patients in a timely manner.

According to the suit, Henry Ford learned of the breach May 16 and notified patients July 14.

Ms. McKenzie is seeking a jury trial and "requesting declaratory and injunctive relief along with an award of actual, statutory, nominal and consequential damages," according to the suit.