Illinois health system faces lawsuit over website pixels

Southern Illinois Healthcare is facing a lawsuit for allegedly using pixel tracking technology on its website that allowed third parties to gain access to some patients' protected health information.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 by a plaintiff going by John Doe, alleges that the health system installed pixel tracking technology, dubbed Meta Pixel, on its website that allowed some patient information to be transmitted to Meta.

Contents of patients' search queries, parameters of their physician searches, pages patients visited and buttons they clicked, were allegedly the kinds of information shared with third parties through the pixel, according to the suit obtained by Becker's.

Southern Illinois Healthcare declined to comment at this time.

The Carbondale, Ill.-based health system is one of many hospitals and health systems around the U.S. facing lawsuits for allegedly sharing healthcare data with third parties through pixel tracking technologies.