9 hospitals, health systems facing lawsuits for healthcare data sharing

Hospitals and health systems around the country have been accused of sharing confidential patient information with social media giants such as Meta, Facebook and Google. Here are the nine hospitals and health systems facing lawsuits for alleging sharing healthcare data for marketing purposes:

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is being sued over claims it transmitted patient data to Big Tech companies such as Meta, Google and Microsoft.





Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is being sued in federal court for allegedly sending patient information to tech companies.





Pittsburgh-based UPMC entered into arbitration over a lawsuit claiming the health system shared patient data with Facebook.





University of Chicago Medical Center is being sued in federal court for allegedly sharing patient information with Facebook through the use of "pixel" tracking technology.





A patient has filed a lawsuit against Advocate Aurora Health, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, and Facebook parent company Meta over their use of "pixel" technology that may have ensnared protected health information.





Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is facing a patient-led lawsuit for installing a pixel tracking tool from Facebook on its website and patient portal that allegedly led to patient data being sent to the social media company.





Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Meta, Facebook and Instagram were named in a lawsuit filed Aug. 10 accusing the hospital of sharing sensitive patient health data with the social media companies.





UCSF Medical Center and Dignity Health in San Francisco were named in a class-action lawsuit filed July 25 claiming that patients' private medical data was used to target them with Facebook ads.