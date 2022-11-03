Federal lawsuit filed against Rush over tech company data sharing

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is being sued in federal court for allegedly sending patient information to tech companies.

Plaintiffs Marguerite Kurowski and Brenda McClendon, both of Illinois, filed the proposed class action complaint Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging the health system violated privacy laws by transmitting personal and medical information from their MyChart patient portals to Facebook, Google and ad software firm Bidtellect. The patients are seeking damages and injunctive and equitable relief.

"Rush is deeply committed to patient privacy and takes any implication that data has been shared inappropriately with the utmost urgency," a health system spokesperson emailed Becker's. "We are aware of and reviewing the lawsuit and intend to defend Rush vigorously against the plaintiffs' claims."

Several hospitals and health systems are facing similar lawsuits over allegedly sharing data with Big Tech firms. Google, Bidtellect and Facebook parent Meta didn't respond to requests from Becker's for comment.