UofL Health latest system sued for allegedly sharing patient data with Meta

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health is the latest health system to face a proposed class-action lawsuit over its use of the Meta Pixel consumer-tracking tool, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported March 24.

The mother of a pediatric psychiatric patient filed the lawsuit in a local circuit court alleging UofL Health's website unlawfully transmitted private health data to Facebook parent company Meta Platforms, according to the story. Several other health systems around the country have been hit with similar complaints.

A UofL Health spokesperson told the newspaper the organization does not comment on pending litigation but that its website does not give Meta Pixel access to patient health information.

Meta told the Courier-Journal in a statement that it filters out sensitive health data such as medical conditions, procedures and treatments. "We don't want websites or apps sending us sensitive information about people," the statement read.