Patient sues Advocate Aurora Health in federal court over 'pixel' data breach

A patient has filed a lawsuit against Advocate Aurora Health and Facebook parent company Meta over their use of "pixel" technology that may have ensnared protected health information.

Alistair Stewart, of Illinois, brought the complaint Oct. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeking class-action status, damages and injunctive relief.

Advocate Aurora Health, which is dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, acknowledged in October that pixel tracking tools used to monitor patient behavior may have inadvertently transmitted medical records from their patient portal or website to Facebook or Google. The breach may have affected as many as 3 million patients.

The lawsuit claims the health system and Meta violated privacy laws.

Advocate Aurora Health is among the hospitals and health systems that have been sued in recent months over their use of pixels. That list also includes Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, University of California San Francisco Medical Center and San Francisco-based Dignity Health. Advocate and Meta didn't immediately respond to requests from Becker's for comment.