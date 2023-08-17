Advocate Aurora settles pixel suit for $12M

Advocate Aurora Health has agreed to pay a $12.25 million settlement after it was hit with multiple lawsuits about pixel tracking technology that was placed on its website and patient portals, BankInfoSecurity reported Aug. 16.

Under the settlement, attorneys will receive up to $4.3 million, plus expenses up to $30,000.

Class representatives will be paid service awards of $3,500 each, and class members will receive a pro-rata cash payment from the remaining settlement fund, according to the publication.

In October, the health system, which is dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, reported that it installed "pixels" on its website that may have breached the medical data of as many as 3 million patients.

Advocate said it implemented the tracking tools to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to third parties such as Google or Facebook parent company Meta.

The tracking tools have since been removed from the health system's website and patient portals.

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health also reached a $2 million settlement for its use of pixel tracking technology.

Advocate Aurora Health declined to comment for this story.