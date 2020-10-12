9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Houston Methodist is teaming up with One Medical, a tech-powered primary care organization, to scale its digital transformation efforts, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

2. Anthem extended its partnership with artificial intelligence platform doc.ai to help the Indianapolis-based payer grow its digital health offerings.

3. Amwell and Tyto Care are expanding their partnership by adding new workflows and tools for the TytoHome remote examination device on Amwell's telehealth platform.

4. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente partnered with Best Buy Health to develop remote monitoring tools for older adults.

5. Banner Health is partnering with Everbridge to develop a digital wayfinding app that will help patients navigate the Phoenix-based health system.

6. On Oct. 6, the Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare launched its partnership with Notable Health, a platform that automates the patient intake process. Notable's platform provides digital check-ins through mobile registration and virtual clinical intake for in-person and telehealth visits, which decreases check-in time.

7. Intermountain Healthcare on Oct. 7 announced a partnership with Vynca, which provides advance care planning solutions. Intermountain will use the technology to digitize workflows and centralize information about patients' end-of-life preferences.

8. Renton, Wash.-based Providence combined nine of its health technology investments into one comprehensive digital health portfolio called Tegria, the health system announced Oct. 12.

9. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with health IT company Safe Health Group to launch a new platform that increases remote diagnostic access for commonly transmitted diseases.

