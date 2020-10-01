Amwell, Tyto Care expand home healthcare device partnership: 4 notes

Amwell and Tyto Care are expanding their partnership by adding new workflows and tools for the TytoHome remote examination device on Amwell's telehealth platform, they said this week.

Four notes:

1. The TytoHome handheld examination device allows patients to perform exams of their heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat and abdomen and measure body temperature.

2. The new workflows aim to help improve providers' examinations and diagnoses of patients during virtual visits on Amwell's platform.

3. Providers will be able to guide patients as they use the remote medical exam kit, giving the clinician real-time insight into the patient's health data and status directly during the visit.

4. Amwell will become a reseller of Tyto Care's integrated devices.

