Banner Health to roll out mobile wayfinding app: 4 details

Banner Health is partnering with Everbridge to develop a digital wayfinding app that will help patients navigate the Phoenix-based health system, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

Four details:

1. With the app, Banner Health patients will be able to follow turn-by-turn navigation for step-by-step directions to physician offices and testing labs across the health system's facilities.

2. The app features voice prompts, off-route notifications and visual landmark references to ensure the patient can find their way to hospital appointments.

3. The app also offers features including a parking planner and "find my car" capability to help patients find their vehicle after an appointment.

4. Banner Health operates 28 hospitals across six states; Everbridge provides digital wayfinding capabilities for more than 1,500 healthcare entities.

