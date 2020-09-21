Nearly half of iPhone users own a connected health device

Forty-nine percent of iPhone owners and 34 percent of Android owners who are the head of a U.S. broadband household own at least one connected health product, according to new research from Parks Associates.

Researchers found that the connected health products that consumers adopt the most are wearables such as fitness trackers, smartwatches or GPS sports watches. They also discovered high demand for connected blood pressure cuffs, connected thermometers and Wi-Fi weight scales.

"COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on consumer markets, including health and fitness," Kristen Hanic, a senior analyst at Parks Associates, said in a news release. "Intentions to purchase connected health products are increasing, and consumers report high rates of participation in digital fitness classes. These changes are likely due to inability to be in the gym, reduced appeal of exercising in gyms in general, greater awareness of health risks, and that the industry is introducing more appealing products with a greater range of choices."

The survey responses also showed a demographic shift in demand for personal emergency response system products, with the mean age for owners of these devices being 41, compared to 50 for those who don't own them.

