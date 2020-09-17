Patients want control of medical data, raise concerns about privacy: survey

More than half (61 percent) of patients want to manage their health by downloading their health records to applications on their mobile devices, according to a Sept. 16 Pew Charitable Trusts report.

The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned a survey of 1,213 individuals ages 18 and older between June 1 and July 3. The survey was conducted using independent research institution NORC at the University of Chicago's Amerispeak panel, which is a national representative of the U.S. household population.

Despite wanting to have mobile apps for managing their health data, survey participants also cited privacy concerns. About 90 percent said they were concerned after being informed that current privacy laws like HIPAA may not cover their health data. Some solutions for this are establishing pre-approvals for apps by individual healthcare providers or independent certification boards, according to the report.

Here's what survey participants said when asked how comfortable they were with downloading and storing their medical information on different types of health apps.

Apps pre-approved by physicians/hospitals:

Totally comfortable: 76 percent

Totally not comfortable: 23 percent

Refused to or skipped answer: 1 percent

Apps pre-approved by an independent board:

Totally comfortable: 61 percent

Totally not comfortable: 39 percent

No answer: 1 percent

Apps not pre-approved:

Totally comfortable: 15 percent

Totally not comfortable: 84 percent

Refused to or skipped answer: 1 percent

More articles on consumerism:

How the new patient consumer is powering remote monitoring growth: 6 details

CVS Health to offer Apple Fitness+ to Aetna commercial, CVS Caremark members: 4 details

Singapore to pay residents to track health with Apple Watches: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.