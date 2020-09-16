Singapore to pay residents to track health with Apple Watches: 4 details

Apple and Singapore are developing a personalized health program in which the Singapore government offers residents financial rewards to track health activity via an Apple Watch.

Four details:

1. The two-year program, dubbed LumiHealth, will launch in late October and is voluntary.

2. The program will be supported by the LumiHealth app, which works with the Apple Watch to encourage users to form healthy habits through activity coaching, health programs and personalized reminders. The app also reminds users when they are overdue for health screenings and immunizations.

3. Program participants who complete health activities and challenges can earn up to $380 over two years from the government for monitoring things such as their sleeping and eating habits.

4. The LumiHealth app also will guide users through activities and tasks that are personalized based on their age, gender and weight. Weekly goals can be met through walking, swimming, yoga and other activities.

