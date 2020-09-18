How to navigate the shift to a digital-first engagement strategy: 3 Qs with Salesforce's Dr. Sindhu Pandit and Wendy Cofran

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital health adoption and shifted the consumer experience, leaving patients looking to virtually engage with their providers more than ever.

To meet patient demand, healthcare providers must embrace digital platforms and build a high-touch engagement. Implementing a single, secure and scalable digital system can help providers streamline engagement and better manage patient populations while also improving operational efficiency.

Here, Wendy Cofran, director of global provider strategy at Salesforce, and Sindhu Pandit, MD, lead clinical advisor of global health strategy at Salesforce, discuss how a digital platform can help healthcare providers establish a closer relationship with their patients while connecting care teams, clinicians and patients.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What should a hospital or health system's No. 1 priority be when developing a digital patient engagement strategy?

Wendy Cofran and Dr. Sindhu Pandit: In order to scale and future proof, healthcare providers' No. 1 priority in developing a high-touch engagement strategy is to leverage a digital platform that is agile, scalable and secure.

Q: How will remote monitoring and virtual health technologies transform the patient engagement experience over the next 12 months?

WC and SP: Through remote monitoring and virtual health, providers will be able to expand access to care, increase touchpoints, drive adherence to care plans and enhance communication with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes.

Q: How can the shift to digital patient engagement platforms help improve provider operations?

WC and SP: A single secure, scalable, digital system built on intelligent technology can optimize operations by reducing administrative burden, streamline workflows and connect disparate systems to leverage data powering the business forward. A digital platform decreases friction by allowing providers to improve the patient experience, manage cohorts of populations more effectively, and ultimately be able to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place, by the right method, thus creating a lifetime engagement with patients around their health and wellness.

