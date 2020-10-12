Providence combines 9 investments to launch new digital health company: 4 things to know

Renton, Wash.-based Providence combined nine of its health technology investments into one comprehensive digital health portfolio called Tegria, the health system announced Oct. 12.

Four things to know about the new company:

Tegria's aim is to advance technological, clinical and operational improvements in healthcare delivery.



The company is based in Seattle and has offices and employees throughout the U.S. and Canada. It involves about 2,500 strategists, scientists, technology experts and service providers.



Providence combined four of its healthcare consulting and technology investments, three of its revenue cycle management investments and two of its software investments to form Tegria.



The company will offer other healthcare organizations technology consulting, tools to improve revenue cycle management and digital health devices and software.

