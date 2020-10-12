Mayo Clinic launches new digital care, diagnostics platform: 4 things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a new platform to increase remote diagnostic access for commonly transmitted diseases, the health system announced Oct. 12.

Four key details about the platform:

Mayo Clinic partnered with health IT company Safe Health Group to form the platform. It originated from the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator program, which was instituted to advance digital healthcare research and technologies.



The new platform seeks to lower the cost of care for low-complexity conditions by combining virtual healthcare provider services, artificial intelligence care automation and remote point-of-care diagnostics.



Initially, the platform will focus on providing remote testing for COVID-19, sexually transmitted diseases and other common ailments.



The platform is part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, the health system's effort to improve healthcare delivery through data-based insights.

More articles on digital transformation:

3 things that kill creativity on innovation teams: Lifespan leader weighs in

Boston Children's sells AI tech to Lumenix: 4 things to know

Is innovation an activity or impact? Atrium's innovation chief on driving organizational culture

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.