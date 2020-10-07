Intermountain announces 2 digital health partnerships in 2 days

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare announced two digital health partnerships in the past 48 hours.

On Oct. 6, the health system launched its partnership with Notable Health, a platform that automates the patient intake process. Notable's platform provides digital check-ins through mobile registration and virtual clinical intake for in-person and telehealth visits, which decreases check-in time.

The health system initially deployed the technology for more than 100 providers and now plans to scale the platform organizationwide. Intermountain said it has 94 percent patient satisfaction rating for digital check-in and registration. Notable extended capabilities of Intermountain's health app to include digital assistants that automate administrative workflows and simplify follow-ups.

Notable's platform integrates with Intermountain's legacy EHR and uses artificial intelligence-enabled assistants to automate clinical documentation creation. Charting time is down by 30 minutes per day due to the technology, according to the health system's press release.

On Oct. 7, the 24-hospital health system announced a partnership with Vynca, which provides advanced care planning solutions. Intermountain will use the technology to digitize workflows and centralize information about patients' end-of-life preferences. The technology is designed with built-in error prevention and can help healthcare providers honor end-of-life wishes as well as reduce unwanted healthcare utilization.

Intermountain integrated Vynca's solution into its Cerner EHR and receives business intelligence and reporting information on when and where advanced care forms were accessed ahead of clinical decisions.

