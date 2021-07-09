8 hospitals, health systems that launched innovation centers in 2021

Eight hospitals and health systems have opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation this year.

Editor's note: The innovation center launches are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Cleveland Clinic in January said it plans to launch a new infectious disease research center through the new $500 million Cleveland Innovation District backed by the state of Ohio and JobsOhio. The health system in March also partnered with IBM to create a healthcare artificial intelligence discovery center.

2. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's joint biological innovation center secured $76 million and signed a lease for a new facility in Watertown, Mass., in January.

3. In February, University of California Irvine established the Institute for Future Health, a new innovation center focused on personalizing the healthcare model with consumer technologies including wearables and mobile phones.

4. Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith invested $1 million in a healthcare sciences innovation center for students in the Fort Smith, Ark., area.

5. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, Virginia Tech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation partnered in March to launch a new healthcare technology and research innovation campus.

6. Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga., in May launched a new digital health and innovation center focused on initiatives to improve health equity, aging and children, and sustainability.

7. The Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University School of Medicine, created the Digital Measures Evaluation Center in June for exploring and evaluating digital health measures and technologies.

8. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health entered a 10-year strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers in June focused on scaling healthcare innovation, improving workforce development and launching a joint intelligence center.