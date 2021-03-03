Children's National Hospital, Johnson & Johnson, Virginia Tech launch health innovation campus

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, Virginia Tech and Johnson & Johnson Innovation have partnered to launch a new healthcare technology and research innovation campus, according to a March 1 news release.

The Children's National Research & Innovation Campus will feature research into new pediatric medical treatments and technologies as well as a life sciences incubator for about 50 startups across the pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and health tech sectors.

"Fusing together strengths in cancer research, neuroscience, and computer engineering gives Virginia Tech a great opportunity to grow its physical presence in the D.C. area with a holistic purpose," Virginia Tech's Vice President for Health Sciences and Technology Michael Friedlander said in the news release.

The campus is part of a 70-acre development that was formerly the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Construction on the new center is expected to be completed this summer.

