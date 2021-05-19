Wellstar launches digital health innovation center: 3 details

Wellstar Health System has established a new digital health and innovation center focused on initiatives to improve health equity, aging and children, and sustainability, the Marietta, Ga.-based health system announced May 18.

Three details:

1. The center, dubbed Catalyst by Wellstar, partnered with corporate innovation and venture platform Engage on its first project.

2. Wellstar is the first and only healthcare organization to team up with Engage; the company's other partners include Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines and Georgia Tech.

3. The center aims to create new digital innovations that promote healthcare disruption by improving quality and safety to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care as well as deliver better patient and provider experiences.