Prisma Health inks 10-year clinical innovation partnership with Siemens

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has entered a 10-year strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers focused on scaling healthcare innovation, improving workforce development and launching a joint intelligence center, the organizations announced June 22.

Five notes:

1. Through the partnership, Prisma Health will deploy Siemens' medical technologies across all Prisma Health sites, which includes 18 hospitals and approximately 300 outpatient sites.

2. Prisma Health and Siemens also are forming the Intelligence Insights Center, which will support Prisma Health's innovation initiatives in clinical service delivery, clinical technology and advanced analytics.

3. Prisma Health will use deidentified patient data via computerized algorithms to help clinicians make more informed clinical decisions and help predict or prevent diseases.

4. Prisma Health and Siemens will also work on a second initiative, which aims to evaluate the potential of computer-aided workflow tools to increase best care practices and reduce time-consuming operational tasks.

5. Under the collaboration, Prisma Health will roll out Siemens' medical software, imaging equipment and surgical care tools.