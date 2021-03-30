Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch healthcare AI discovery center: 4 details

Cleveland Clinic and IBM have formed a 10-year partnership to create a joint accelerator center to advance healthcare discoveries using artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies, the organizations announced March 30.

Four details:

1. IBM will install its first private sector, on-premise quantum computing system in the U.S. at Cleveland Clinic.

2. IBM also plans to install its first 1,000 qubit quantum system at a private data center in Cleveland in the next few years.

3. Cleveland Clinic and IBM expect their partnership to support research and clinical infrastructure for big data medical research, patient care discoveries and new ways to approach public health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Through the Discovery Accelerator, Cleveland Clinic and IBM researchers will use advanced computational technology to create and analyze data that supports the health system's new Global Center for Pathogen Research and Human Health. These areas include genomics, population health and clinical applications.

