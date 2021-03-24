Sharecare develops machine learning model to predict allergy flare-ups

Digital health company Sharecare developed and trained a machine learning algorithm to forecast environmental allergies using smartphone and geolocation data.

A March 23 news release said the study included 2,000 participants in the U.S. to gather symptom and environmental data, like pollen counts. When a participant uploads symptoms into their e-diary, the smartphone sensor captures physical activity data and geolocation.

With these inputs, the algorithm was able to predict the severity of allergies with greater than 80 percent accuracy, the release said.

"To date, machine learning models in healthcare have focused on clinicians with decision support or administrators with forecasting, rather than emphasizing patient-facing direct care models," Nirav R. Shah, MD, CMO of Sharecare, said in the release. "When predictive models like those in our study are capable of real-time personalized predictors and offer a strategy for tailored clinical care and prevention, they will be integrated into care delivery."

More articles on artificial intelligence:

FDA authorizes 1st machine learning COVID-19 screening tool

Machine learning tool can predict severe illness, death from COVID-19 in patients

New AI tool being tested in UF Health study to improve Parkison's diagnosis



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.