Cleveland Clinic, NFL Players Association launch AI venture for neurological diseases

Cleveland Clinic is partnering with the NFL Players Association on a new artificial intelligence initiative to improve diagnosis, prediction and treatments for neurological diseases.

The initiative will create machine-learning algorithms related to cognitive impairment by using long-term patient outcomes data. Cleveland Clinic and the NFLPA will develop explainable AI models from data sources including demographics, patient-entered information, imaging and labs.

By using explainable AI techniques and machine-learning tools, the project's researchers can build models using patients who did not play professional football while still informing potential prevention and treatment programs for current and former players. The models are also being developed for clinical integration to support physician decision-making.

Cleveland Clinic and the NFLPA said they also want to recruit other partners from the medical and analytic industries to create a coordinated research network for evaluating and conducting research projects. Proposal requests resulting from the new venture will be published for additional machine-learning and analytics projects relating to neurological disease progression.

