AMA's 7 tips for responsible AI use in healthcare

Artificial intelligence has demonstrated its ability to improve healthcare by reducing workflow inefficiencies, predicting health outcomes and speeding up diagnoses, but significant questions remain about how to ensure these technologies are created and deployed responsibly.

The American Medical Association released a report March 4 summarizing seven key pieces of advice for people developing, using, implementing and regulating healthcare AI. The points were drawn from a JAMA editorial column written by experts from the National Academy of Medicine, Stanford (Calif.) University and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University.

Seven tips for responsible AI use in healthcare:

Promote data that accurately represents populations with accessibility, standardization and quality.



Prioritize ethical, equitable and inclusive medical AI, addressing explicit and implicit bias.



Contextualize transparency and trust, which means accepting differential needs.

In the near term, focus on augmented intelligence rather than AI autonomous agents.



Create and deploy appropriate training and educational programs.



Implement a clear and informed information technology governance strategy.



Promote trust and balance innovation with safety through regulation and legislation.

