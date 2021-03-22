FDA authorizes 1st machine learning COVID-19 screening tool

The FDA authorized the first machine learning COVID-19 screening tool for emergency use to identify COVID-19-related health conditions in asymptomatic patients.

According to a March 19 news release, the Tiger Tech COVID Plus Monitor will identify certain biomarkers that can be indicative of COVID-19 by using light sensors and a computer processor in an armband.

The sensor obtains pulsatile signals from blood flow, then extracts key features from those signals to make predictions on whether someone is showing signals common in COVID-19 patients, such as hypercoagulation in the blood.



The screening tool can be used in asymptomatic patients above the age of 5. It is not a COVID-19 diagnostic device and cannot be used on individuals with a fever.

