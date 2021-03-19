AI tool uses EHR data mining to support diagnostic decision-making

Data mining has the ability to reduce costs and errors in diagnostic analysis. When paired with EHRs, it can be used to support physicians with diagnostic decision-making, according to a March 9 report published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics.

Researchers from the Los Angeles-based University of Southern California developed an artificial intelligence tool to remove uncertainty from medical diagnosis.

Here are four things to know about this software:

The software tracks the clinician's decision-making process to provide suggestions for diagnosis and diagnostic tests in the clinician's interface of the EHR



It can suggest a cost-effective path to the clinician.



The suggestions would be in coded formats that only need to be selected instead of relying on free text to type it in, which can cause errors and inconsistencies.



The software grows automatically and does not require expert updating or correction.

