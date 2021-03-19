AI tool uses EHR data mining to support diagnostic decision-making
Data mining has the ability to reduce costs and errors in diagnostic analysis. When paired with EHRs, it can be used to support physicians with diagnostic decision-making, according to a March 9 report published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics.
Researchers from the Los Angeles-based University of Southern California developed an artificial intelligence tool to remove uncertainty from medical diagnosis.
Here are four things to know about this software:
- The software tracks the clinician's decision-making process to provide suggestions for diagnosis and diagnostic tests in the clinician's interface of the EHR
- It can suggest a cost-effective path to the clinician.
- The suggestions would be in coded formats that only need to be selected instead of relying on free text to type it in, which can cause errors and inconsistencies.
- The software grows automatically and does not require expert updating or correction.
